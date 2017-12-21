Religionspolitik – (mehr) als Integrationspolitik?: Die gegenwärtigen Debatten um Religion und ihre Be-deutung für die religionspolitische Praxis

Zusammenfassung

Der Beitrag fragt nach dem Verhältnis von Integration und Religion(-spolitik) im öffentlichen und politischen Diskurs und bilanziert, dass es verkürzt ist, Integration lediglich unter dem Fokus der religiösen Zugehörigkeit zu betrachten. Stattdessen müssten Aspekte wie Teilhabe am Arbeitsmarkt und Zugänge zu Bildung viel stärker in den Blick rücken. Religionspolitik hingegen – so die These – muss mehr sein als die gegenwärtigen Debatten über den Islam – ihre Aufgabe bestünde vielmehr darin, eine Diskussion um die zukünftige Gestalt unserer pluralen Gesellschaft und die Rolle von

Religion dabei voranzutreiben.



Abstract

This article explores the relation of integration and religion in public and political discourse and concludes that it is an illicit simplification to consider integration exclusively through the lens of religious belonging. Instead, issues like access to education and participation in the labor market should receive much more attention. Religious policy, on the other hand, needs to be more than just the ongoing debates about Islam – rather, its task should be to move forward the discussion about the future shape of our pluralistic society and the role religion will play in it.